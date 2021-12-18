US Hospitals struggle as COVID beds fill

Hospitals around the United States are trying to deal with fatigue among doctors, nurses and other personnel, who are already dealing with a slew of patients due to the ongoing surge of the COVID-19 delta variation and are now bracing for the consequences of another highly transmissible mutation.

Ohio is the latest state to call in the National Guard to assist overburdened medical facilities. Experts in Nebraska have warned that the state’s hospitals may soon be forced to ration care.

In an eerie resemblance to last year’s holiday season, medical officials in Kansas and Missouri are delaying procedures, denying down transfers, and desperately attempting to hire travelling nurses as cases double and triple.

‘There is no medical school curriculum that can prepare you for this degree of mortality,’ said Dr. Jacqueline Pflaum-Carlson of Henry Ford Health System in Detroit. ‘The blows keep coming.’