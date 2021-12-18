Vivo Y32 with Snapdragon 680 launched: Know the specifications and price

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone company, Vivo launched its latest smartphone Vivo Y32 in China. The dual-sim smartphone runs on Android 11 with OriginOS 1.0 on top and features a 6.51-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio.

The phone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 680 SoC, along with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM that is expandable to 12GB by utilizing the built-in storage. It packs a dual rear camera setup-13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. It also has a 8-megapixel selfie camera at the front.

Also Read: Smoking advertisement inside ‘Prasad’ wrapper in Pakistan’s Gurudwara triggers controversy!

The Vivo Y32 comes with 128GB of onboard storage. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The phone is priced at CNY 1,399 (RS 16,700).