World’s most admired sportsmen: Master Blaster 3rd, Kohli 4th!

London : Former Indian skipper Sachin Tendulkar has been ranked as the third most admired sportsperson in the world. Current Indian Test captain Virat Kohli is ranked fourth most admired sportsperson in the world, reported Goal.com.

As per a survey conducted by YouGov, a British market research and data analytics firm, the top two spots were taken by football legends Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. The study has ranked former US President Barack Obama as the most admired person in the world, across various fields, followed by Bill Gates and Xi Jinping.

Also read: Punjab polls 2022: Farmer leader Gurnam Singh Charuni launches Sanyukt Sangharsh Party

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the 8th most admired person while Bollywood celebrities like Shahrukh Khan (14th) and Amitabh Bachchan (15th) are also present on the list. Among the most admired women, Barack Obama’s wife Michelle Obama tops the list, followed by Angelina Jolie and Queen Elizabeth II.