Makers forced to delete ‘bold’ romantic scene in ‘Pushpa’

The directors of the Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer ‘Pushpa’ have chosen to remove a contentious sequence from the film in which the main actor touches the chest of Rashmika’s character. The film was released on December 17.

A segment of the audience is dissatisfied with the film’s depiction of a love encounter. Srivalli (Rashmika Mandanna) begins to reciprocate her love for Pushpa Raj (Allu Arjun) in a public area, as the latter is seen stroking the former’s chest. The sequence drew a lot of attention since the Telugu family audience didn’t like it.

The ‘van scene’ or ‘tiffin scene’ was also discussed online by Allu Arjun’s followers, who suggested that the sequence be edited out since it may cause families to squirm in their seats. According to reports, the filmmakers plan to cut the sequence, and the public will be able to see the shortened film in theatres starting Monday.

Sukumar directed the film, which is produced by Mythri Movie Makers. Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna play key roles in the film, portraying unrefined personalities.