Voting in 144 wards of Kolkata Municipal Corporation underway

The BJP and the TMC are fighting for control of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) in Sunday’s civic elections, which will decide the destiny of 950 candidates.

Polling is taking place in 4,959 polling stations across 144 wards of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) with strict security and COVID-19 protocols in place. Voting began at 7 am and will end at 5 pm on Sunday. The votes will be counted on December 21.

Both the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and its main rival, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), have filed candidates in all 144 seats. When the BJP is focusing on young people, attorneys, and academics, the TMC has chosen relatives of ministers.

TMC candidate from ward number 73, Bhowanipore Kajari Banerjee, the sister-in-law of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, has drawn all the attention this time. The Left and the Congress, which had fought the Assembly elections together, have opted to contest the KMC elections separately.

Importantly, none of the parties, including the TMC, the BJP, and the Congress, have named a candidate for Mayor. The issue of security for the KMC elections made its way to the Supreme Court through the Calcutta High Court. The BJP requested the deployment of central forces for the KMC polls, claiming a lack of faith in the state police apparatus. The court, however, rejected the central forces’ request.

KMC polls are being held without any central force this time, according to an interim decision from the Calcutta High Court. The State Election Commission stated that adequate security measures have been put in place. The state’s military forces, in addition to the Kolkata and West Bengal police, have been assigned to the voting duty.

TMC won 114 wards in the 2015 KMC elections, while the Left won 15. The BJP won six wards, the Congress five, and others three. Many opposition councillors eventually joined the ruling side.