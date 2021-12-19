Winter-Platter: Cozy up with delicacies from the nation’s kitchens

The country looks forward to the winter season eagerly as it brings little pleasures of life along with it. From the snow-capped mountains of Kashmir to the fleeting winters of South India. Along with idle, slow afternoons spent with family, chilly nights by the fireplace, or hot cups of coffee with a book in hand, winter also bestows its gifts in the form of food in every part of the country. Here are some of the most delightful and evergreen winter delicacies, from gajar ka halwa to less-known dishes like harissa, that are only served and enjoyed during the colder months.

North

In Kashmir, harissa is only prepared during the winter months. The bukharis and tandoors are brought back to life to provide much-needed warmth, and Northerners also change their diet to cope with the harsh winters. In Kashmir, harissa, a delicacy that is often overlooked in favor of rogan josh and yakhni, is a delicacy.

Harissa, served with traditional Kashmiri tandoor bread and mutton kebab, is a breakfast treat served in select restaurants in Srinagar, and it gets sold out within 10-11 am every morning. It is known for its crackling sound created by hot oil pouring over precision-pounded meat.

The air in Himachal Pradesh is thick with the smell of teliya mah and khatti meat. Teliya mah is a delicious dish that is made with just black lentils, ginger, garlic, onion, and mustard oil. The dish is typically served with rice and khatti meat, which is mutton prepared with dried mango powder. Punjab savors its sarson ka saag made with fresh mustard produced locally, while UP relishes its kill ka nimona made with fresh green peas, potatoes and spices served with roti or parantha. Creating Daulat ki chaat or makkhan malai by churning milk and cream brings life to Old Delhi’s labyrinthine alleyways.

East

The advent of winter in West Bengal is marked by the delicious desserts made with ‘nolen gur’. Sweet deliciousness is enjoyed in the east when the temperature drops in the winter. With regards to Assamese food, Assam is well known for hahor mangkho xoite kumura, an ash gourd dish prepared with duck meat. As for dessert, there is unending pitha, which is filled with jaggery, rice, flour, sesame, and milk, and is served as dumplings, pancakes, or crepes.

During the short winter season, people in West Bengal enjoy the pitha but with a filling of ‘nolen gur’ (date palm jaggery), which replaces other kinds of jaggery and sugar in roshogolla and sondesh. This can be eaten before (or after) the fluffy karaishuti’r kochuri (green pea kachori).

South

When you are in Tamil Nadu during winter, you must have Kollu rasam. You can only enjoy kollu rasam (ground horse gram made into soup) during the winter season in Tamil Nadu, along with appalam (a tangy curry made from seasonal vegetables and tamarind), and Kadamba Kootu, which is a dish made from 24 kinds of seasonal vegetables and lentils.

West

In Gujarat, they make a variety of ladoos during winter, including ‘Kachariyu’. Rajasthan showcases its millet produce in West Indian dishes like baajre ka raab, a nutritious and hearty drink-cum-porridge made from millet powder. It is also popular to enjoy Baajre ka khichada with generous amounts of ghee and jaggery, which is said to be beneficial to prevent dry skin during the winter. Undhiyu, the savoury delight of Gujarat, is often eaten with dessert dishes like lapsi, khichdo, and the many laddoos like methi nu pak and kachariyu.