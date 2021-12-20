77 kilogram of heroin worth Rs 400 seized from Pakistani boat

Surat: Indian Coast Guard and by Gujarat ATS seized 77 kilogram of heroin worth Rs 400 crore from a Pakistani boat named ‘Al Hussaini’ off Gujarat coast. The seizure was made around 35 nautical miles off the Jakhau coast in Kutch district of Gujarat. 6 Pakistani nationals were also arrested.

Preliminary interrogation of the captured Pakistani nationals revealed the heroin was supplied by two Pakistani smugglers, identified as Haji Hasan and Haji Hasam and it was to be delivered to people associated with the underworld in Punjab.

The Gujarat ATS in a release said the Pakistani boat had left the Karachi port and was trying to establish contact using very high frequency (VHF) radio channel and code words, ‘Hari-1’ and ‘Hari-2’, for the delivery of the drugs.