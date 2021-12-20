Alappuzha twin murder: NIA seeks information

Kochi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has approached Kerala police to inquire about the alleged political murders in Alappuzha, on Monday. The BJP leadership has already urged an NIA investigation into the political murders in Palakkad and Alappuzha. Following this, the central agency began looking into the situation further. However, the NIA could launch an investigation only if the police charge those arrested in the case with an offence under the ‘Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act’ (UAPA). As of now, the police have only arrested two people in the murder of SDPI leader. According to sources, no further action has been taken over the twin murder. Meanwhile, BJP chief K Surendran urged that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) should take over the investigation into the murders of Renjith Sreenivasan in Alappuzha and BJP leader Sanjith in Palakkad. The BJP had also raised this request to the governor of Kerala.