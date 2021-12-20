Arab Coalition destroys drone targeting King Abdullah airport in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh: The Arab Coalition forces led by Saudi Arabia destroyed an explosive laden drone targeting King Abdullah airport in Jazan, Saudi Arabia. The coalition added that the drone was launched from Sanaa international airport in Yemen by Houthi rebels.

The Arab Coalition force said that it will conduct military operation in Yemen to destroy workshops and warehouses of drones and other weapons used by Houthi rebels in Yemen.

Earlier on Saturday, the coalition forces carried out 19 air strikes in Yemeni governorates of Marib and Al-Jawf in the last 24 hours. 80 Houthi rebels were killed in the attacks. Marib province, rich by crude oil is the only stronghold of government forces in Yemen. The Houthi rebels supported by Iran are launching regular attacks to seize the control of the region. The Arab Coalition forces are conducting a fierce air campaign since October 11 to prevent the rebels from reaching Marib city. The Coalition forces claimed that it had killed more than 27,000 rebels in air strikes.