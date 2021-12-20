Emirates Airlines suspends flights to this country

Dubai: Dubai-based airline Emirates has announced suspended flights to Kenya for 48 hours from December 20. The air carrier took this decision as per the directives from the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA). Outbound passenger services from Dubai to Nairobi will remain unaffected.

Also Read: Cash deposit above Rs 10,000 will not be free in this bank

Earlier in December, the National Authority for Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management (NCEMA) and the General Civil Aviation Authority had introduced new travel requirements for those coming on direct flights from Nigeria, Kenya, Rwanda and Ethiopia. These include having a negative Covid 19 test certificate obtained within 48 hours and a Rapid-PCR test at the airport within six hours of the departure.