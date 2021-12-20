Expo 2020 Dubai: Public Transport Authority launches 5 new bus services to transport visitors

Ajman: The Ajman Public Transport Authority (APTA) will launch five bus services to transport visitors to Expo 2020 Dubai. APTA said that the buses are characterized by a high level of safety, luxury and quality, and are equipped with comfortable seats and high safety standards.

Engineer Sami Ali Al Jallaf, Executive Director of the Public Transport and Licensing Agency at the Ajman Transport Authority, revealed that the authority is keen to provide logistical support to partners to enhance the standards of mass transit and ensuring business continuity.