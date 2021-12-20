Food poisoning at Foxconn’s India unit triggers protest, police detain dozens

Chennai: Police detained scores of people for blocking public roads in a protest against the food poisoning incident at Foxconn India unit, that manufactures iPhones for Apple Inc, police said on Sunday.

After an incident of food poisoning at Foxconn’s dormitories, more than 150 employees at the company’s production unit were hospitalised. According to a police officer, food poisoning spurred protests by workers and their family, who blocked a crucial Chennai-Bengaluru highway for hours.

‘Since Saturday, nearly 70 women and 22 men who blocked busy Chennai-Bengaluru Highway for hours’, the police official said.

Foxconn is yet to respond to a request for comment.