Goa wears diamonds to adorn herself! 60 years of Liberation is celebrated!

Panaji: Diamond Jubilee celebrations were held in Panaji on Sunday to mark the 60 years of liberation of Goa. To commemorate the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid a wreath at the martyr’s memorial, Azad Maidan.

The Ministry of Defence informed that the state of Goa celebrates December 19 December every year as its Liberation Day. A 100 men tri-service Guard of Honour was presented during the ceremony and buglers played ‘The Last Post’. The Prime Minister also witnessed a Parade of Sails by boats of the Indian Navy, Coast Guard, and civil agencies; and a flypast by aircraft of the Indian Navy, from the Miramar beach.

The Diamond Jubilee events were coordinated by the Indian Navy in the presence of Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command, and Rear Admiral Philipose G Pynumootil, Flag Officer Commanding Goa Area.