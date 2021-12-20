Gulf country to fine airlines for violating travel protocols

Muscat: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) in Oman announced that it will impose a fine on air carriers for carrying passengers who do not meet the Covid-19 travel requirements. CAA urged all airlines to obey the Covid-19 protocols announced by the Omani authorities.

CAA also updated that all UAE and Omani citizens, when travelling between the countries, must present their registration certificate and also upload a Covid-19 vaccination certificate approved by authorities in Oman.