OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G Spotted on BIS

The OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G could be available in India very soon. The Chinese smartphone maker has yet to formally confirm the information, but the latest OnePlus cellphone has supposedly been found on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website, indicating that it would be released in the country shortly. The OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G, codenamed Ivan, is rumoured to be the successor of the OnePlus Nord CE, which was announced in June.

The OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G handset with model number IV2201 was spotted on BIS by tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings). Ivan is the codename for the handset, as previously stated. However, the BIS listing has no information regarding the OnePlus Nord series phone’s RAM and storage capacities, colour options, or specifications.