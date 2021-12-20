Panama Papers: ED summons Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for questioning in connection with the Panama Papers probe. Aishwarya Bachchan, 48, has been summoned to appear before the agency in Delhi. According to sources, the ED has already prepared a list of questions for Aishwarya. Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya’s husband, is also said to have visited the ED headquarters last month and handed over some documents to the officers.

ED has been investigating the case since the global leaks became public in 2016. It then sent notices to the Bachchan family, seeking information about their foreign remittances since 2004 under RBI’s Liberalized Remittance Scheme (LRS).

The Panama Papers are a collection of leaked documents that reveal widespread fraud and tax evasion by people and corporations around the world. The German newspaper Suddeutsche Zeitung was the first to obtain these documents. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was one among the 500 Indians who were named in the major leak of 11.5 million tax documents that exposed their covert offshore dealings.