Rahul Gandhi gives adjournment notice to discuss Ladakh statehood

In the Lok Sabha on Monday, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi moved an adjournment motion to address the issue of statehood and the inclusion of Ladakh in Schedule VI of the Constitution. In his notice seeking to move an adjournment motion, Rahul Gandhi said he wanted to discuss with the stakeholders, including members of the Leh Apex Body and the Kargil Democratic Alliance, about constituting a committee to consider their concerns. He also brought up the issue of unrestricted access to traditional pasture fields in the border areas. Locals are highly concerned about the issue of Ladakh’s statehood, with a number prominent leaders of the UT recently calling for a mass agitation to press for their demands.

On August 5, 2019, the Narendra Modi government in the Centre enacted a legislation in Parliament to abolish the special state of Jammu and Kashmir and divide it into two Union territories.