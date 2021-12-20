Royal Enfield recalls 26,300 motorbikes

Mumbai: Royal Enfield has issued a recall for 26,300 units of its 2021 Classic 350. The popular motorcycle makers has recalled bikes produced between September 1, 2021 and December 5, 2021 due to a potential brake issue as a precautionary measure.

‘Under specific riding conditions, it was discovered that exceptionally higher braking load applied on the rear brake pedal could lead to potential damage of the reaction bracket, which could further lead to unusual braking noise, and potential deterioration of braking efficiency in extreme conditions. The issue has been clearly isolated to the single-channel ABS, rear drum brake Classic 350 models, manufactured between September 1, 2021 and December 5, 2021’, said Royal Enfield in a statement.

Customers will be reached out to by Royal Enfield service teams and dealerships to have the part replaced for free. Customers can also contact the company’s helpline or visit the nearest authorized service center.

In May this year, Royal Enfield had recalled around 2,36,966 units of Classic, Bullet, and Meteor models in India and various international markets to replace defective ignition coil.