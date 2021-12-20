Vivo Watch 2 Live Photos revealed ahead of launch

The Vivo Watch 2 is expected to launch in China on December 22. Vivo has provided live photographs of the new wearable, giving a sneak peek at the design, ahead of the official launch event. The photos reveal that the Vivo Watch 2 will have a circular watch face and a round dial. According to reports, the wearable will be available in two colour variations and will have a battery life of up to seven days on a single charge.

Vivo published live photographs of the Vivo Watch 2 on its official Weibo account. It has a round watch face, a round dial, and replaceable watch bands, as previously stated. The Vivo Watch 2 has two buttons on the side as well.

Additionally, Vivo announced their collaboration with China Telecom, China Unicom, and China Mobile. This wearable also supports eSim facility. This feature allows the wearable to receive SMS even when it is not connected to the internet through Bluetooth or Wi-Fi.