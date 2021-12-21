DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

An airline based in India offers 20% discount  on air tickets for vaccinated passengers

Mumbai: India based air carrier, Go First announced a 20% discount for passengers who are fully vaccinated. These discounts will now be available by using the GOVACCI scheme for domestic flights.

Go First airline state that the offer is only valid for passengers who are double vaccinated at the time of booking domestic flight tickets in India. During airport check-in, passengers must provide a Covid-19 vaccination certificate issued by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, or show their vaccination status using the Aarogya Setu mobile app.

According to the company, the offer can only be redeemed on the Go First website or mobile app.The promo code GOVACCI must be entered in the promo code section on the search page.

