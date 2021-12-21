California sues Walmart over disposal of hazardous waste

California filed a lawsuit against Walmart on Monday, alleging that the company illegally disposes of millions of dangerous waste materials.

Between 2015 and 2021, the state said it conducted 58 trash compactor inspections at Walmart shops and found things that require special care when discarded, such as batteries, insecticides, cleaning supplies, technological waste, and sensitive customer information.

In a statement, California Attorney General Rob Bonta said, ‘When one person puts out a battery or a half-empty hairspray bottle, we may think it’s no big deal. However, when tens of thousands of batteries, cleaning supplies, and other hazardous trash are involved, the impact on our environment and communities can be significant’. According to Walmart’s data, the state said the retailer wrongfully disposes of 159,600 pounds of toxic waste per year amounting to a million items.

Walmart denied the allegations in a statement, claiming that regulators have carried out 3,800 inspections since 2010 and have not imposed any fines on Walmart for violations of California’s Hazardous Waste Control Law, indicating the efficiency of our hazardous waste procedures.