Deepika-Siddhant starrer ‘Gehraiyaan’ to release on January

Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa starrer Shakun Batra’s forthcoming film, ‘Gehraiyaan’ will release on Amazon Prime Video on January 25, 2022.

The film is described as a drama about complicated modern relationships. Nasseruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur both play significant roles. Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios are producing the picture alongside Jouska Films, which is owned by Batra. According to its creators, the Amazon Original, it is a relationship drama that explores the depths of complicated modern relationships, adulting, letting go and taking charge of one’s life path.

Gehraiyaan is part of a distribution partnership announced in September between Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios. Their cooperation will also bring to the big screen some of the most eagerly anticipated Hindi films, including Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Jug Jugg Jeeyo, and Govinda Naam Mera.