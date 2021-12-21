Doctor killed in high-speed road accident

On Monday, a doctor named Karthikeyan from Tamil Nadu’s Madurai Government Hospital was killed in a vehicle accident while attempting to overtake a bus. The doctor who was driving the car was crushed after colliding with another bus.

Karthikeyan was seen on a video attempting to overtake a state transport at excessive speed. He, on the other hand, lost control of the vehicle and climbed over the median before colliding with a bus approaching from the opposite direction.

Firefighters and rescuers raced to the scene and extricated the body from the debris. The body was sent for the post mortem. The traffic department has gathered CCTV video from the area surrounding the accident site and is conducting an investigation.