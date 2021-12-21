Here are some effective Ayurvedic tips for staying warm during winters

Winter skin and hair care entail avoiding dryness, increasing healthy fats in your diet and staying warm with spices like cinnamon and ginger. Massages are extremely beneficial in cold weather since they not only calm you but also prepare your body for the cold.

Ayurveda offers specific recommendations for each season, including winter. Dr Dixa Bhavsar, an Ayurveda doctor, gives top winter self-care suggestions on her Instagram handle. To maintain optimal energy levels and digestion, the expert recommends that individuals wake up 30 minutes before dawn and begin their day according to the circadian rhythm. This will also help to keep one’s hormones in check and promote a restful night sleep.

Many individuals complain of dry skin and scalp during the winter season, and according to Ayurveda, the best approach to combat it is regular massage, also known as Abhyanga. ‘Abhyanga is best to keep winter dryness at bay. It’s soothing not just to your skin but to your mind too. It provides warmth to your body and digestive fire. Best oil for winter abhyanga is sesame (til taila)’, Dr Bhavsar said.

Also Read: Here are 5 reasons why eggs are the best food option

In the winter, it is also a good idea to take warm showers, but not too hot, as this might dry up the skin.

Ideal winter diet as per Ayurveda

Include ghee & healthy fat: Winter is the time of year when our digestion and our hunger is at its best. To digest the heavy meals consumed during the winter, it is recommended to ingest healthy fats. Ghee, sesame oil and seeds should be included.

Sip on herbal teas: Dr Bhavsar stated that drinking herbal teas including elements such as ginger, cinnamon, lemongrass, green tea, lemon-honey, and others aid digestion and decreases liver pressure while keeping one warm.

Soothing massages

Massaging feet at night: Massaging your feet with ghee and sesame/mustard oil will help you get a good sleep, which is essential for your immune, digestive, and mental health.

Scalp massage with warm oil: According to Dr Bhavsar, dry weather creates dryness in hair, which may be avoided by massaging with oils such as sesame, castor, almond, mustard, and olive oil.