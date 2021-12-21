India’s Omicron tally reaches 200, Maharashtra & Delhi top contributors

According to the ministry of health and family affairs, 200 cases of the new Omicron variant of Covid-19 have been reported in India so far. According to the most recent statement, 77 of the 200 patients have recovered from the viral infection.

Maharashtra and Delhi, with 54 cases each, have the most infections from the highly contagious variant, followed by Telangana (20), Karnataka (19), Rajasthan (18), Kerala (15), and Gujarat (14).

So far, 12 states in the country have reported cases of the Omicron strain, which was initially discovered in South Africa in November and was deemed a variant of concern by the WHO.