Kannur VC reappointment : AG will not appear for Governor in HC

Thiruvananthapuram: Advocate General K Gopalakrishna Kurup will not represent the Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on the Kannur VC reappointment case in the High Court. Kurup will represent the state government, and the governor may have to find a new lawyer for him. The Attorney General had offered legal advice on the matter to the state government . The advice accompanied the letter sent by Minister R Bindu to the Chancellor, Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, requesting reappointment of Kannur Vice Chancellor Dr Gopinath Ravindran. At this point, the AG believes that, it will not be good to represent the Governor at the court. Furthermore, the Governor had written to the government, stating that the Attorney General’s recommendation was “illegal.” AG had advised the government that Dr Ravindran can be reappointed as Kannur VC.

Earlier, the HC single bench had dismissed the plea seeking cancellation of the reappointment of Dr Gopinath Ravindran.