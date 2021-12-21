Kolkata Municipal Corporation: Trinamool Congress secures landslide victory

Kolkata: The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) secured a landslide victory in the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) election on Tuesday. TCM candidates are leading in the 133 wards out of the 144.

Candidates of the Left Front are leading in 4 wards and the BJP is at the third as its candidates are leading in only 3 wards. Congress is leading in two seats while independent candidates are leading in two seats. The TMC has received 74.2% vote share. CPM have got a vote share of 9.1% and BJP secured 8% of vote share.

In the last KMC polls in 2015, TMC had won 124 seats, whereas the Left Front bagged 13. The BJP and the Congress had secured 5 and 2 seats, respectively.