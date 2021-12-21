Qatar Airways sues Airbus, citing aircraft quality

Qatar Airways has filed a lawsuit against Airbus, alleging that the manufacturer had failed to address accelerated surface degradation on the Airbus A350 aircraft.

The airline announced on Monday that it is pursuing a quick resolution at London’s High Court. The airline has now grounded 21 A350 planes due to the plane’s condition.

In August, Qatar Airways announced that the aircraft had been grounded due to fuselages ‘degrading at an accelerated rate’ in the long-range aircraft, escalating a months-long dispute with the European aircraft manufacturer.

While Airbus declined to comment on the announcement, Qatar Airways’ move to stop the plane sparked concerns about the A350’s carbon composite body, which was designed to make the twin-aisle aircraft lighter and less expensive to operate by using less jet fuel. Qatar Airways is also one of the leading operators of the aircraft worldwide.

Qatar Airways stated in a statement that it had been monitoring the corrosion beneath the paint on the aircraft’s body for some time. It referred to the problem as a ‘serious situation,’ but didn’t elaborate on this.