Security forces arrested 4 terrorist associates in Kashmir

Srinagar: A joint team of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Rashtriya Rifles of Indian Army, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has arrested 4 terrorist associates affiliated to Jaiesh e Mohammed (JeM) from Awantipora in Jammu and Kashmir. The team also recovered arms and ammunition from their possession.

Also Read; Sharjah Private Education Authority issues new advisory for schools

The arrested were identified as Zubair Gul, Adil Fayaz Ganie, Basit Ali, all residents of Samboora, and Shahid Nabi Pandith, resident of Konibal Pampore. They were in touch with JeM commanders and were involved in transportation of arms and ammunition. They were also providing shelter and other logistic support to the active terrorists operating in Samboora and Pampore areas of Awantipora.