Sharjah Private Education Authority issues new advisory for schools

Sharjah: The Sharjah Private Education Authority has issued a new advisory for schools in the emirate. The authority informed that as the emirate is Sharjah moving to a four-day workweek from 2022, schools have been given the option to follow one of several models to make up for the loss of an academic day per week.

Schools in the emirate will remain shut on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from the new year. This means pupils will lose out on one academic day per week.

According to the Sharjah Private Education Authority, to make up for this, schools can:

Increase daily timings.

Hold online classes after school hours (maximum of three hours per week)

Use days from ‘flexible’ days off schools have to hold classes.