Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end higher

Mumbai: The domestic equity benchmarks ended higher led by gains in IT and metal shares. BSE Sensex settled at 56,319, up by 497 points or 0.89%. NSE Nifty surged by 157 points or 0.94% to end at 16,771.

Nifty Midcap 100 index climbed 1.28% and Nifty Smallcap 100 index surged 1.25%. 14 out of 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended higher. The overall market breadth of BSE was positive as 2,287 shares ended higher and 1,031 ended lower.

The top gainers in the market were HCL Tech, Wipro, Tata Steel, UltraTech Cement, Tech Mahindra, Titan, Wipro, Adani Ports, UPL Ltd and Tata Steel. The top losers in the market were PowerGrid, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance and Cipla.