Triumph launches Gold Line and Special Edition motorcycles in India: Know the features and price

Mumbai: British premium motorcycle brand, Triumph Motorcycles launched its new range of Gold Line and Special Edition motorcycles in India. The Gold Line range features six motorcycles and Special Editions consist of three motorcycles.

Triumph Bonneville Bobber Gold Line:

The Bobber Gold Line edition is priced at Rs 12.75 lakh. This bike is powered by 1,200 cc parallel-twin engine that makes 77 bhp at 6,100 rpm and 106 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. The engine is paired to a six-speed gearbox.

Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster Gold Line:

This bike comes with a 1,200 cc parallel-twin engine that makes 77 bhp and 106 Nm of peak torque at 3,850 rpm in combination with a six-speed gearbox. Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster Gold Line costs Rs 12.75 lakh.

Triumph Street Scrambler Gold Line:

Triumph Street Scrambler Gold Line edition has been launched at Rs 9.95 lakh. This bike is powered by a 900 cc twin-cylinder engine that puts out 64 bhp with 80 Nm of peak torque. This engine is available with a five-speed gearbox.

Triumph Bonneville T100 Gold Line:

This motorcycle comes with a 900 cc engine that puts out 64 bhp with 80 Nm. Triumph Bonneville T100 Gold Line edition gets a price tag of Rs 10.09 lakh.

Triumph Bonneville T120 Gold Line and T120 Black Gold Line:

Triumph Bonneville T120 Gold Line and T120 Gold Line is priced at Rs 11.79 lakh. Triumph Bonneville T120 and T120 Black Gold Line editions are powered by a 1,200 cc twin-cylinder engine that puts out 79 bhp and 105 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with a six-speed transmission with a torque-assist clutch.

Triumph Rocket 3 R 221 and Rocket 3 GT 221:

Triumph Rocket 3 R 221 has a 2,500 cc engine that puts out 221 Nm and 165 bhp. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed gearbox.

Triumph Street Twin EC1:

Triumph Street Twin EC1 special edition variant is powered by a 900 cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. It makes 64 bhp and 80 Nm of peak torque. Triumph Street Twin EC1 special edition model gets a price tag of Rs 8.85 lakh.