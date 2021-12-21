Ugandan woman arrested with heroin worth over 14 Crore

New Delhi: The Customs at the Delhi airport arrested a Ugandan woman today, and seized over 2 kg heroin, valued at approximately Rs 14.14 crore in the international markets.

The woman flew from Dubai to Delhi where she was intercepted. The officials searched her bag and found cavities filled with 2,020 grams of a slightly off-white colour powder. Tests revealed the substance to be heroin. Officials said that the foreign woman has been arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

Another woman from Kenya was arrested on Sunday at the Jaipur International Airport with heroin weighing over two kilos, worth approximately Rs 15 crore in the international market.