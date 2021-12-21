Woman shot dead by husband over monetary dispute in UP

Muzaffarnagar: A 30-year-old woman was shot dead allegedly by her husband over monetary dispute at a village in Budhana area on Monday night. The incident took place in Nagwa village when the woman, identified as Alka was found dead in her bed with bullet injuries.

Circle Officer Vinay Gautam said on Tuesday that the husband of the deceased- Manoj Kumar and her father-in-law have been taken into custody. According to police, deceased Alka was married to Pramod five years ago and after his murder two-and-half-year ago, she was later re-married to her brother-in-law Manoj Kumar. The victim had some cash in her bank account and Manoj was reportedly demanding that but she refused to give it to him.

The deceased woman has left behind two children, one from each husband. Meanwhile, security has been tightened and extra police has been deployed in the area as a precautionary measure, the CO added.