Palm Springs Starry Film Awards cancelled due to COVID-19 spike

Due to mounting worries about COVID-19 and the Omicron version, the Palm Springs International Film Festival has cancelled its star-studded in-person awards presentation. According to reports, the organisers of the Palm Springs International Film Festival confirmed the postponement on Monday.

The annual awards were set to be awarded on January 6 at a black-tie event at the Palm Springs Convention Center. The cancellation was announced in a statement by the organisation, which stated, ‘We are taking this action due to the recent spike in COVID cases and out of an abundance of caution to ensure the health and safety of the honorees, patrons, and staff’.

Also Read: Kartik visits Gurudwara after wrapping up ‘challenging’ schedule of ‘Shehzada’

According to the film organisation, The Palm Springs Film Festival will take place next year with the evidence of vaccination and masks in the theatres. The Palm Springs Film Awards ceremony has been cancelled for the second consecutive year.