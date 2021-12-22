Road accident in Kochi: 3 Sabarimala pilgrims from TN critically injured

Kochi: Three Sabarimala pilgrims, hailing from Tamil Nadu, were seriously injured when the tempo traveller carrying them rammed into a lorry near Chakkarapparambu junction on the Edappally-Vyttila bypass in Kochi, on Tuesday night. According to the first reports, three passengers, including the driver, are in critical condition. The Andhra Pradesh registration van was carrying a 16-member Ayyappa group from Salem, Tamil Nadu. The fire force unit arrived at the spot and shifted the passengers trapped inside the van. A passenger’s leg was trapped between two vehicles, making it difficult to take him out, said sources. The injured were taken to Aster Medicity hospital and the remaining devotees will return to Salem, today.