Veteran Congress leader PT Thomas passed away

Kochi: KPCC working president and Thrikkakara MLA PT Thomas (71) passed away at the Vellore Christian Medical College in Tamil Nadu here on Wednesday. He had been undergoing cancer treatment for quite some time. He was a former Member of Parliament from Idukki Lok Sabha constituency.

He was a prominent figure in Indian politics and was regarded as an outstanding parliamentarian. Despite criticism from his own party, his strong support for the Gadgil report has made him unique. In 2016, he was elected from Thrikkakkara, defeating Sebastian Paul of the CPM by 11996 votes. In 2021, the United Democratic Front (UDF) retained the Thrikkakara Assembly constituency, with incumbent MLA P.T. Thomas winning by 14,329 votes out of a total of 59,839 votes. In 2016, Thomas was elected to the Assembly with a vote share of more than 45 percent.

PT Thomas was born on December 12, 1950, in Upputhodu, Puthiyaparambil, Rajamudi, Idukki district, as the son of Thomas and Annamma. He was educated at Newman College, Thodupuzha, Mar Ivanios College, Thiruvananthapuram, Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam and Govt. Law College, Ernakulam. PT Thomas started his political career through KSU.