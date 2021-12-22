What next ? A baby born on a Tesla drive ! Elon Musk in glee …

Tesla is known for producing some of the world’s most advanced electric cars, making the automaker one of the world’s most loved companies. While there is a downside to the technology, as we have seen in multiple crashes where the driver only used autopilot, the same technology was used by a couple in the US to deliver a baby while in traffic.

In an interesting development, a woman in the US has given birth to what is believed to be the world’s first Tesla baby — an infant delivered in the front seat of Elon Musk’s electric car Tesla while it was on autopilot. According to the Guardian, Yiran Sherry, 33, and her husband Keating Sherry, 34, delivered their child in September while on their way to take their three-year-old son Rafa to pre-school in Philadelphia.

While they were stuck in traffic, Yiran Sherry’s waters broke. The couple realized they wouldn’t make it in time as contractions were increasing rapidly and traffic was barely moving. According to the report, her husband placed the vehicle in autopilot mode after setting the navigation system to a hospital 20 minutes away in the western suburb of Paoli.

As he attended to his wife, he said he put one hand gently on the steering wheel of the car. ‘She was squeezing my hand to the point where I thought she was going to shatter it,’ Keating Sherry was quoted as saying. ‘I was [saying] ‘Yiran, OK, focus on your breathing’. That was advice to myself, as well. My adrenaline was pumping,’ he added.

The mother of the infant said she agonized over whether to attempt to wait until she reached the hospital to give birth. The woman said she constantly glanced at the estimated arrival time and saw that it was barely moving. As they arrived at the hospital, she gave birth to her daughter. Tesla has had a bad reputation due to safety concerns and workplace abuse, the report said, but the delivery of the baby is good news.