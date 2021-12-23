Emirates Schools Establishment release public school timings

Dubai: The Emirates Schools Establishment released the new school timings for public schools in the UAE. The new school timings are announced to align with the country’s new workweek starting from January 1, 2022.

According to the new guidelines, schools are given the option to cancel the morning assembly and the minibreaks between classes for students from grade 1 to 12. School can follow the regular 45-minute class system or the hour-based system.

For schools, the official working days will be Monday to Thursday, with Friday being a half-day that ends early afternoon. Saturday and Sunday will form the new weekend. The total weekly school hours are 26 hours for kindergarten students, 35 hours for students from grade 1-4, and 40 hours for students from grade 5-12.