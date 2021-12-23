FUR-FREE: Mink farms and fur farms to be closed within six months

In Italy, the Senate’s Budget Committee voted today to adopt an amendment to the budget bill. This amendment will close the country’s ten remaining mink fur farms and ban fur farming across the country permanently within six months. Despite the need for the Parliament to approve the resolution, it is expected to be implemented before the end of the year. This will make Italy the 16th European country to outlaw fur farming.

Fur has been abandoned by many Italian fashion houses, such as Valentino, Armani, GUCCI, Prada, and Versace. Humane Society International/Europe has published a report entitled ‘Mink breeding in Italy: Mapping and Future Perspectives,’ which recommends practical, strategic ways to close and convert fur farms into alternatives, humane, and sustainable businesses. Fur farming is the practice of growing or raising animals for their fur. European farmers produce most of the world’s farmed fur.

There are 5,000 fur farms in the EU spread across 22 nations, accounting for half of all farmed fur production worldwide. The amended law prohibits the breeding of fur-bearing animals immediately and sanctions Italian fur farms until June 30, 2022. Breeding of mink, foxes, raccoon dogs, and chinchillas is also prohibited. Farmers will receive compensation from the Ministry of Agriculture in the amount of 3 million euros in 2022.