Omicron: Delhi CM Kejriwal to issue guidelines after key meet today

The nationwide alert over Omicron variant and the upcoming holiday season has started worrying states and Union territories. The recent surge in Covid-19 cases urge officials to adopt appropriate measures to cut the spread of the virus. The case positivity rate in the national capital of Delhi has begun to rise again, prompting Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to convene an important review meeting on Thursday to assess the preparedness and management of the highly infectious new SARS-CoV-2 variant, which is said to be capable of frequent mutations. In the past 24 hours, Delhi has registered 125 new Covid-19 cases, the highest single-day spike since June 22.