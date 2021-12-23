Triumph Street Twin EC1 launched in India: Know the features and price

Mumbai: British premium motorcycle brand, Triumph Motorcycles launched its new Street Twin EC1 in India. The British company launched its Gold Line and Special Edition motorcycles in the country last week . The new Triumph Street Twin EC1 will be available for purchase only for one year. It has been priced at Rs 8,85,000.

The bike is powered by a BS6-compliant, 900cc, twin-cylinder engine. The engine is capable of producing 64.1bhp of maximum power at 7,500rpm and 80Nm of peak torque at 3,800rpm. It is paired to a five-speed gearbox.

The bike features 41mm cartridge front forks, preload-adjustable twin rear shocks, ABS, switchable Traction Control System (TCS) and single discs on both wheels. It comes in two riding modes -Rain and Road.