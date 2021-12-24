Boiler explosion at chemical factory kills four

Vadodara: Four people including a four-year-old girl were killed and 15 others were injured in a powerful blast of a boiler at Canton Laboratory, a chemical factory located in the Makarpura GIDC area in Vadodara, Gujarat on Friday. A 65-year-old man, a teenager and a 30-year-old woman are among the other victims.

As per police, the victims include workers of the factory and people who were passing by from the area when the blast occurred. The cause of the blast is not yet ascertained.

This is the second incident reported in the state in last eight days. Earlier on December 16, a factory blast killed seven peoples and injured several in Panchmahal district.