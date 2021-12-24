Commodity Market: Gold price remain flat

Mumbai: Gold prices remained unchanged in the commodity market. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the gold futures surged marginally by 0.04% or Rs 18 at Rs 48,170 per 10 gram. Silver futures gained by 0.06% or Rs 39 at Rs 62,350 per kg.

In the Kerala market, price of sovereign gold remained firm at Rs 36,360 per 8 gram. One gram gold is trading at Rs 4535. In the last two days, the price of yellow metal gained by Rs 440 per 8 gram.

In the international market, spot gold was up 0.4% to $ 1,809.89 per ounce. U.S. gold futures settled up 0.5% at $ 1,811.70 per ounce. Among other precious metals, silver rose 0.5% to $ 22.89 per ounce, platinum was up 0.8% to $ 972.84 per ounce and palladium gained 3.3% to $ 1,943.68 per ounce.