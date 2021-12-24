Noise launches ColorFit Ultra 2 smartwatch: Know the features and price

New Delhi: The lifestyle-technology brand based in India, Noise has launched a new smartwatch – the ColorFit Ultra 2. The company has rolled out the smartwatch in four colour variants — jet black, silver grey, navy gold, and olive green and is priced at Rs 4499.

Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 smartwatch comes with more than 60 sports modes and trackers for SpO2, stress, 24/7 heart rate, sleep cycles. The smartwatch also has a female health feature that is helpful for women to track their menstrual cycles.

Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 sports a 1.78-inch AMOLED display with 368×448 pixels resolution, 326 ppi pixel density and Always-on Display (AOD) feature. Other features of the ColorFit Ultra 2 include weather forecast, reminders, calls & SMS quick replies, world clock, music, stocks, flashlight, Smart DND, and calculator among others.