Pics show blue ice cave ‘Devil’s Hole’ which forms every year in Swiss Alps

Visitors marvelled at the vast blue ceiling of an ice tunnel that grows each year on a high-altitude glacier in the Swiss Alps on Wednesday. The 20-meter-long cave has a circular roof formed of thick ice that is roughly 5 metres high and changes in size and shapes every year.

Hikers may reach the spot in 15 minutes from the Glacier 3000 chairlift, which is located above the Les Diablerets resort. A syphon effect creates the natural cave, sometimes known as the Mill or the Devil’s Hole.

The hollow fills with water from snowmelt each spring and summer, producing a lake. The block is removed in the fall, and the water flows out of the cave.

‘It’s amazing to feel the cold, fresh air inside and to see what nature has made possible with the glacier’, said visitor Jens Behrend from the nearby town of Gstaad.