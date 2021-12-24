Presenting Tara Singh 20 years later: Sunny Deol as he wraps 1st schedule of Gadar 2

Sunny Deol said on Thursday that the first schedule of his next film ‘Gadar 2’ has been completed. The film was revealed in October and is a sequel to Deol’s 2001 smash hit film ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’. Anil Sharma, who also directed the original, is directing this sequel.

In Himachal Pradesh, Deol and the film crew shot ‘Gadar 2’ in just 25 days. The 65-year-old actor took to Instagram to post photos from the film set. Sharing the pictures, he added, ‘Only a fortunate few get to bring amazing characters back to life. Presenting Tara Singh 20 years later! Wrapped the first schedule of ‘Gadar 2′. Feeling blessed to relive the role again’.

Click here to view the Instagram post

Also Read: Guru Randhawa becomes first Indian male singer with 30 million Instagram followers

The first film, a drama set during the partition, follows Tara Singh (Deol), a Sikh who falls in love with Sakina, a Pakistani Muslim girl. Deol reunites with Ameesha Patel in the upcoming sequel, which is produced by Zee Studios. The film is set to hit theatres in 2022.