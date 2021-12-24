Renowned Kannada filmmaker K V Raju passes away

Bengaluru: Renowned Kannada film director K V Raju passed away after a prolonged illness at his residence in Bengaluru on Friday, at the age of 67.

‘K V Raju breathed his last at his Rajaji Nagar residence this morning’, Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce D R Jairaj informed the media. ‘He was suffering from age related ailments and died of heart attack’, Jairaj added. He further noted that Raju was a director par excellence under whose tutelage many people made a name in the film industry.

K V Raju made his debut in 1982 with the Kannada movie ‘Badada Hoovu’ as an assistant director to his brother K V Jayaram. However, he made his mark as a scriptwriter and director with the movie ‘Olave Baduku’ in 1984. The ace director gave many hit movies such as ‘Sangrama’, ‘Bandha Mukta’ and ‘Yuddhakanda’. He made his entry to Bollywood by directing the movie ‘Indrajeet’ starring Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Prada in 1991.