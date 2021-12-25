AstraZeneca vaccine booster effective against Omicron, Oxford study finds

A three-dose course of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccination is effective against the fast spreading Omicron coronavirus type, data from an Oxford University lab research revealed on Thursday.

The study’s findings, which have yet to be published in a peer-reviewed medical journal, are similar to those of rivals Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna who have discovered that a third dose of their shots works against Omicron as well.

The neutralising levels against Omicron after a three-dose course of AstraZeneca’s vaccine, Vaxzevria, were generally similar to those against the virus’s Delta version after two doses, according to the study.