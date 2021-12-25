Brexit wreaks havoc on UK businesses

A study released on Thursday have revealed that the British companies are finding it increasingly difficult to trade with the European Union under the terms of the Brexit trade deal reached with the bloc this year.

According to the British Chambers of Commerce, 45 percent of companies, surveyed in October, regarded trading goods with the EU to be very or relatively challenging, up from 30 percent in January when the Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA) went into effect.

Official figures suggest that Britain’s exporters have struggled with the international standards since the world’s fifth largest economy exited the economic framework of the European Union, according to the poll findings.